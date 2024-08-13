IMD predicts heavy to very rainfall for Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall in the disaster-hit area of Chooralmala resulted in the collapse of a footbridge built for search and rescue personnel following the devastating landslides in Wayanad district.

A cow, carried off by the strong river currents, became trapped on the fallen bridge. Fire force personnel carried out a bold rescue operation to save the cow.



In the meantime, many people in the Mundakkai and Puthumala regions relocated to safer places due to the intense rainfall.



IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations from August 13 to 15, and heavy rainfall from August 13 to 17.



An orange alert has been declared in two districts of the state today due to heavy rains in Pathanamthitta and Idukki. Twelve districts have received a rain warning. All districts, except Alappuzha and Kasargod, are under a yellow alert today. Kannur and Kasargod districts have no rain warning for Wednesday.



However, orange alerts are in place for Thrissur and Ernakulam districts for Wednesday. A yellow alert is issued for the remaining districts. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kannur, and Kasargod districts have not issued any rain warnings for the next day. The strong cyclonic circulation may lead to further rainfall.