IMD launches dedicated weather forecast for Sabarimala pilgrimage

Thiruvananthapuram: In a first for the Sabarimala pilgrimage, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has introduced a localised weather forecasting system, similar to those for the Amarnath and Char Dham yatras.

IMD officials announced on Thursday that its regional centre has installed three rain gauges at Sannidhanam, Pamba, and Nilakkal to issue three-day weather forecasts. These forecasts will soon be upgraded to real-time weather bulletins, known as "nowcasts," said IMD regional director Neetha K Gopal.

Recognising the challenges posed by rising temperatures and high humidity during dry spells, the IMD also plans to install temperature gauges in the area.

The initiative follows a request from the Pathanamthitta district administration, which sought real-time weather updates for Sabarimala due to the region's susceptibility to extreme rainfall. Recent landslides in Wayanad have further emphasised the need for caution in sensitive areas.

Authorities revealed that while the IMD initially considered setting up Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) at Sabarimala, they opted for rain gauges to expedite the process. Plans for a permanent weather monitoring facility in the area are under consideration.

"This is the first time we are providing localised weather forecasts for Sabarimala, akin to our services for Amarnath and Char Dham yatras," Gopal said. She noted that the effort is a collaboration between the Pathanamthitta district administration and the IMD.

The IMD staff have trained district administration personnel to collect data from the gauges, which are validated at the IMD centre. However, Gopal emphasised that offering district-wide forecasts would require a "larger network and substantial manpower."

Currently, the State Disaster Management Authority is disseminating the weather updates to the public. Additionally, efforts are underway to integrate the weather bulletins into the "Swamy AI Chat Bot" app, recently launched by the state government for Sabarimala pilgrims. This app, available in six languages, provides pilgrims with assistance and information. Once integrated, the weather updates will be easily accessible to users.

The path to Sannidhanam from Pamba, featuring small streams and the Pamba River, remains a focus of safety measures. Severe flooding during the 2018 deluge devastated the area, washing away several pilgrim facilitation centres.



