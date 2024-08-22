IMA to file plea to intervene in SC's suo motu case on rape-murder of Kolkata medic

New Delhi: The IMA on Thursday decided it will file an interlocutory application to intervene in the Supreme Court's suo motu case on the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in a state-run hospital in Kolkata. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) headquarters is also preparing the documents to appear before the task force formed by the court to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of healthcare professionals.



The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in the seminar hall of the West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital triggered nationwide protests that have affected non-emergency services in several health facilities.

"IMA will be filing an IA (interlocutory application) before the Honourable Supreme Court in the suo moto intervention case. IMA HQ is preparing the necessary documents to appear before the special task force," an IMA communication to its officials, including those at its state and local branches, said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the case and constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Terming the incident as "horrific", the apex court had excoriated the state government over the delay in filing the FIR and allowing miscreants to vandalise the state-run facility.

In the communication, the IMA said it held a meeting with resident doctors' associations (RDA) in Delhi on Wednesday.

"We gave our assessment of the situation to them. IMA supports the RDAs and will have real-time sharing of information and frequent consultations," it said.

The IMA said it attended the Supreme Court hearing in the case on Tuesday and Thursday and announced its decision to file the interlocutory application.

Separate teams are being formed to sensitise and update the members of the task force, it said.

The communication urged IMA local branches to meet members of Parliament of their respective areas immediately and press for a central law to check violence against healthcare workers at their workplaces.

The IMA on Wednesday wrote to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, highlighting the urgent need for bringing the law to deal with attacks on medics and pointing out that a special exigency exists in relation to violence on doctors and hospitals.

It has also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "benign" intervention in realizing their demands including a central law to check violence against healthcare personnel and declaring hospitals safe zones with mandatory security entitlements.

In its communication to its officials, the IMA said, "The state branches are independent to arrange appropriate protests, meetings, and campaigns for the central law. IMA-JDN (junior doctors' network) of respective states should coordinate their actions with RDAs of the states."

The struggle for the law continues and the endpoint remains the proclamation of an ordinance, it said.

The indefinite protest by resident doctors here against the Kolkata incident entered its 11th day on Thursday despite the Supreme Court requesting protesters to resume work. Patient services in hospitals across Delhi have been severely affected by the protest.