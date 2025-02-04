IIM Sambalpur becomes first in India to Integrate AI in learning management after Harvard University

Bhubaneswar: Following the Union Budget’s announcement of a Rs 500 crore investment in AI Centers of Excellence, IIM Sambalpur has partnered with Breakout Learning Inc., USA, to introduce AI-driven digital case study solutions, revolutionising management education in India.

According to IIM Sambalpur, this collaboration aims to position India as a global leader in technology-driven management learning. The institute will integrate Breakout Learning’s advanced AI-enabled case platform across its MBA, Executive MBA, and Ph.D. programs, setting a new benchmark for digital learning. Students and faculty will gain exclusive access to premium case studies from globally renowned institutions such as Harvard and Ivey, bringing international academic excellence into Indian classrooms.

Beyond adoption, this partnership fosters innovation, enabling faculty and students to co-create cutting-edge management cases on Breakout Learning’s platform. Intellectual property rights for AI-generated cases will be jointly held, ensuring faculty benefit from discounted access for teaching and research.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, calling it a "game-changer" for Indian management education. “Indian B-schools are yet to break into the global top 200. Faculty members are often preoccupied with teaching, leaving little time for research. AI integration will provide them with essential support, enhancing academic output and improving global rankings,” he said.

Ramit Varma, CEO and Co-Founder of Breakout Learning, emphasised the need for engaging and discussion-based learning. “Traditional classrooms feel like factories, where students passively absorb information. Our AI-driven model encourages small-group discussions, stimulating critical thinking and idea generation. IIM Sambalpur is pioneering this transformative shift, making Indian management education globally competitive.”

Breakout Learning will ensure seamless AI integration into IIM Sambalpur’s curriculum, supported by dedicated technical assistance. Financial agreements, including access fees and case development royalties, will be structured separately for mutual benefit and sustainability.

This strategic collaboration underscores IIM Sambalpur’s commitment to innovation and positions it at the forefront of AI-driven business education in India, aligning with the country’s broader vision of becoming a leader in AI and digital learning.�