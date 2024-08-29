IFS officer trainees of 2023 Batch call on PM

New Delhi: The trainee officers of the 2023-Batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg earlier Thursday in New Delhi. There are 36 IFS officer trainees in the 2023 batch from 15 different States and UTs.



The officer trainees praised the success of foreign policy under the leadership of the Prime Minister and sought suggestions and guidance from him on their upcoming new assignments. The Prime Minister suggested that they should always carry with them the culture of the country with pride and dignity and try to showcase it wherever they are posted.

He talked about overcoming colonial mindset in all spheres of life, including personal conduct, and instead carry themselves as proud representatives of the country. The Prime Minister also discussed how the perception of the country is changing on the world stage. He said, “We now engage with the world on equal footing, with mutual respect and dignity.” He talked about how India handled the Covid pandemic in comparison to other nations.

He also mentioned about the country’s onward march to become the third largest economy. The Prime Minister also suggested the officer trainees expand their engagement with the Indian diaspora when posted abroad.