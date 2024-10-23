IFFI 2024 celebrates Australia’s Rich Film Traditions and Vibrant Cinema Culture

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced that Australia has been nominated as the “Country of Focus” at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

This special recognition aims to celebrate dynamic contributions of Australian cinema to the global film industry, highlighting its rich storytelling traditions, vibrant film culture and innovative cinematic techniques. According to the Ministry, India and Australia are already parties to an Audio Visual Co-production Treaty.

The “Country of Focus” segment is a key feature of IFFI, offering a dedicated showcase of a nation's best contemporary films. Australia's diverse cultural background and globally acclaimed filmmakers have had a lasting impact on cinema, making it a fitting selection for this year.

This inclusion reflects the strengthening collaboration between the Indian and Australian film industries. The IFFI will present a carefully curated selection of seven Australian films, offering a diverse blend of genres, from critically acclaimed dramas to powerful documentaries, visually stunning thrillers, and light-hearted comedies.

These films will showcase the unique cultural identity of Australia, reflecting the vibrant spectrum of stories from its indigenous and contemporary communities. Film Bazaar, the largest South Asian film market held alongside the IFFI, will see a sizeable Australian participation with a strong delegation from Screen Australia, State Screen Commissions and also Ausfilm, the agency promoting Australia as a filming destination.

They will showcase their offerings including Australian locations and incentives at the special film office exhibition area. The Film Bazaar will also see a producers’ delegation with upto six producers receiving funding from the Australian Government to attend Film Bazaar and explore co-production opportunities.

There will also be a special Australian co-production day at the Film Bazaar where filmmaker delegates from both the countries will be given an opportunity to network. Film Bazaar has also selected the Australian project Home Before Night as one of its official entries in the Co-Production Market.

In line with the growing collaboration between the Indian and Australian film industries, a dedicated panel discussion in the Knowledge Series will focus on co-production opportunities between the two countries. Featuring producers and industry experts, the panel will explore the creative and logistical aspects of co-productions and highlight successful ventures.

A major attraction will be a Cinematography Master Class led by Academy Award-winning cinematographer John Seale, known for his work on iconic films such as Mad Max: Fury Road and The English Patient. This session will delve into his artistic journey and offer invaluable technical insights to budding filmmakers and enthusiasts.

The 55th IFFI is set to be an exhilarating celebration of world cinema, bringing together an eclectic mix of films from across the globe, stimulating panel discussions, engaging workshops, and exclusive screenings. This year’s “Country of Focus” spotlight on Australia is sure to enhance IFFI’s mission of fostering cultural exchange and promoting cinematic art that transcends borders.

Founded in 1952, the International Film Festival of India is one of Asia's most significant film festivals, serving as a platform for filmmakers worldwide to present their works. Held annually in Goa, IFFI attracts directors, producers, actors, and film enthusiasts to celebrate the finest in world cinema.