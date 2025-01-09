If India Bloc Was Created for LS Polls, It Should Be Wound Up: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: While distancing himself from the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that if the INDIA bloc was created only for the Lok Sabha elections, it should be wound up so that its constituents can continue to work in their capacity.

Asked to react to RDJ leader Tejashwi Yadav’s statement that the INDIA bloc was formed for the Lok Sabha elections only, Mr Abdullah told the media here, “As far as I recall, there was no time limit attached to it. Unfortunately, no meetings of the INDIA bloc are being called. So, there is no clarity -- neither on the leadership nor the agenda or whether we will remain there in the future or not.”

Mr. Yadav’s assertion had come in the backdrop of the two major constituents of the INDIA bloc -- the Congress and the AAP -- contesting the Delhi Assembly elections separately.

Mr Abdullah, whose National Conference (NC) is also a constituent of the INDIA bloc, said, “We have nothing to do with the Delhi elections. The AAP, the Congress and other parties that are on the ground may decide how best the BJP can be fought against in these elections.” He added: “The AAP has won the Delhi elections twice. We have to wait to see what the verdict of the people this time will be.”

The J&K chief minister hoped that after the Delhi Assembly elections, the INDIA bloc would meet to decide the future strategy. He said: “Perhaps, after the Delhi polls all the INDIA bloc constituents will be invited to a meeting and there is clarity. If it was only for the Parliament elections, wind it up so that we can continue to work separately. If this was also for the Assembly elections, then we will have to work together.”

However, the NC president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah said that those claiming the INDIA bloc was formed for the Lok Sabha elections only should come out of this misconception. He asserted that the basic aim of forging the alliance is to strengthen the country by putting up a united fight against the divisive forces.

“The alliance is not just about contesting elections. It was formed to strengthen the country and put an end to hatred within. Those who believe this alliance exists only for parliamentary elections are mistaken. The alliance is permanent. It is for every day and every moment,” he said.