IEDs, countrymade rockets seized in Manipur

Imphal: Improvised explosive devices (IEDs), countrymade rockets and other arms and ammunition have been seized in Manipur during a search operation conducted by security forces, police said on Tuesday.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.



03(one) nos. of Rocket, 01(one) no. of .303 Rifle with magazine, 04(four) nos. of Pistol with magazine, 01(one) no. of Pompi, 05(five) nos.… pic.twitter.com/b4yBk4KJTO — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) December 23, 2024

Acting on a tip-off, security forces conducted a search operation in Teijang village in Churachandpur district on Monday, and seized three countrymade rockets, a .303 rifle with magazine, four pistols with magazines, six countrymade bombs and 45 sticks of low-grade explosives, and other cartridges, a police officer said.