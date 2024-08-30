IDP Education Fair in Hyderabad

· Opportunity for students to connect with around 80 universities and institutions from the UK, US, and Ireland

· Direct interaction with university representatives regarding courses, scholarships, eligibility, visas, student life, and more

· Guidance on post-study work opportunities and visa policies in the UK, US, and Ireland

�IDP Education, the global leader in international education services, is organising one of the biggest international education fairs for aspirants in Hyderabad planning to study in the UK, US and Ireland. It will be held on 1 September at Hotel The Park from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm and will have around 80 world-class universities and institutions.

This International Education Fair offers Indian students and their parents a unique platform to explore educational opportunities in the UK, US, and Ireland, providing direct access to representatives from top universities. This event allows study-abroad aspirants to engage in personalised consultations, where they can address all their queries - from course and university selection to internships, scholarships, and education loans - ensuring they receive immediate, expert guidance on their academic journey.

Speaking about the fair, Piyush Kumar, Regional Director - South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education, said, “Hyderabad has always been a hub of academic talent, with students showing keen interest in exploring global education opportunities. This fair is designed specifically to cater to their aspirations, providing them with direct access to some of the world’s top universities. We aim to equip students and parents in Hyderabad with all the necessary information, from course selection to visa policies, so they can make informed decisions about their educational futures. At IDP, we are committed to supporting every student’s journey with expert guidance and personalised services, ensuring they are well-prepared to achieve their academic and career goals”.

This fair will provide comprehensive information on studying abroad, including visa policies, post-study work opportunities, scholarships, and more in the UK, US, and Ireland. It aims to help students and parents understand the key aspects of pursuing education in these countries.

In addition to university experts, banking partners will be available to discuss education loans and offer guidance on financial aid. Attendees can also participate in free information sessions led by destination experts, gaining comprehensive insights into their desired study-abroad destinations.

IDP Education offers services like FastLane programme, which allows students to receive an offer in principle from selected institutions within minutes, saving valuable time and effort. It also has the highest visa success rate. All IDP services are free of cost.





Date and Day: 1st September, Sunday

Venue: Hotel The Park, 22, Raj Bhavan Rd, Somajiguda, Hyderabad, Telangana 500082

Time: 11.00 AM to 5.00



