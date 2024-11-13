ICG rescues five fishermen stranded on flooded boat off Daman coast

Daman: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has rescued five persons from a flooded fishing boat in the Arabian sea off Daman coast, it said on Wednesday.The rescue operation was conducted on Tuesday evening, the agency said.

Five fishermen on board a boat were airlifted and safely disembarked at Bordi beach in Daman district and provided with necessary ground support and first aid, the ICG said in a release.

"Responding to an alert received from the Daman police control room regarding a flooding incident onboard the fishing vessel IF Bhakti Sai, the ICG Air Station Daman launched helicopter CG 801 at 5.32 pm to rescue the five crew members in distress," it said.

Daman is a district in the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. "By 5.45 pm, the helicopter reached the datum, successfully airlifting three crew members and safely disembarking them at Bordi Beach, where the ICGS Dahanu team provided immediate ground support and first aid," it said.

The helicopter then returned to the vessel to retrieve the remaining two crew members, who were safely shifted to the Indian Coast Guard Air Station Daman, it added.

"Upon arrival, the station's medical team provided further first aid before the rescued individuals were handed over to local authorities for additional care and support," the ICG said.

The incident happened a day after the ICG Station at Pipavav in Amreli district launched a well-coordinated operation to evacuate a critically-ill crew member from fishing boat Dhan Prasad, 60 km South-East of Diu using ICG Interceptor Boat C-419. The crew member was transferred for medical treatment to a hospital in Rajula city in Amreli and his condition is stable, the ICG said.