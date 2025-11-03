ICC World Cup: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Announces Rs 1 crore Reward For Kranti Gaud

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for Kranti Gaud, the MP girl who was part of the ICC World Cup-winning Indian Women Cricket team. The team made history by winning the first ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup by defeating South Africa by 52 runs at Navi Mumbai on Sunday.



“I want to congratulate everyone for the way the daughter of our state and daughters of the country performed brilliantly in the cricket match last night”, Mr. Yadav said on Monday. India’s daughters are marching ahead, just the way the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

“Madhya Pradesh’s daughter Kranti Gaud was also a part of the Indian women’s World Cup-winning team. I congratulate her and announce that a reward of Rs one crore will be given to her by the government as incentive”, Mr. Yadav said.

Kranti, a native of remote village of Ghuwara in Chhatarpur district falling under Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh, had made significant contribution with her incisive fast bowling for the victory of the team in the ICC World Cup. Her native village erupted in joy when the team won the coveted title with literally every villager dancing and celebrating the historic victory of the Indian women’s cricket team in the ICC World Cup tournament.

A giant size screen was put in the middle of the village for the villagers to watch the final match between India and South Africa on Sunday. They shouted in unison, ‘Go Kranti Go’, when Kranti delivered the first ball in the mega final.

“She bowled her heart out in the final match. It was not just bowling, it was her statement to the world that girls from Ghuwara can do wonders in any cricket pitch in the world”, her sister Roshni Gaud said. Her mother Neelam recounted the hard work and struggles of Kranti since the day she held the ball to bowl when she was 13-year-old and how she transitioned from tennis ball to leather ball honing her skills passionately through her journey from the gully cricket to the ICC World Cup. “I couldn’t imagine she could be so fiery in her bowling in the final match”, she remarked.