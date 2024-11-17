I&B Minister Calls for Digital Media Accountability

�New Delhi: Union minister for information and broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday stressed the need for accountability in digital media to combat fake news and protect democracy. Speaking at the National Press Day event organised by the Press Council of India, Vaishnaw highlighted the dangers of fake news in eroding trust in media and threatening democratic systems.

The minister questioned the relevance of the "Safe Harbour" provision, which grants immunity to platforms for user-generated content. He noted that while it was developed in the 1990s for limited digital use, it now enables the spread of misinformation, riots, and terrorism, especially in a complex society like India. Vaishnaw called for a new accountability framework for digital platforms to address these challenges.

He criticised algorithms on digital platforms for prioritising engagement-driven content, often amplifying sensational or divisive narratives, and urged platforms to consider their social impact in diverse societies like India. Vaishnaw also raised concerns about the ethical implications of artificial intelligence (AI) systems in creative industries, emphasising the need to protect the intellectual property rights of original creators.

Calling for collaborative efforts and open debates to address these issues, Vaishnaw emphasised preserving the media's role as a pillar of democracy and contributing to a harmonious and prosperous Viksit Bharat by 2047.