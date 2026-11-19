The Indian armed forces conducted a three-day multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise, Sahayata Setu, at Air Force Station Jamnagar in Gujarat to strengthen coordination and preparedness for disaster response.

The exercise, held from November 17 to 19 on the directions of the Centre, was conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), with a focus on cyclone relief and aerial rescue operations.

On Thursday, the IAF showcased its disaster-response capabilities through a large-scale demonstration involving fighter jets, transport aircraft, helicopters and remotely piloted drones.

The exercise brought together the Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, national disaster management agencies, civil authorities and representatives of friendly foreign countries.

Chief of Defence Staff General N.S. Raja Subramani, who witnessed the exercise, said humanitarian assistance and disaster relief reflected India's commitment to human security and required coordinated efforts by multiple agencies.

"In today's disaster-prone world, effective response is not the ability of one agency alone. It requires a coordinated whole-of-nation approach," he said.

General Subramani said India's disaster-response efforts were guided by its Neighbourhood First policy and the vision of MAHASAGAR, adding that the country had emerged as a dependable first responder in the Indian Ocean region and Indo-Pacific.

Citing Operation Dost in Turkiye and Operation Brahma in Myanmar as examples of India's humanitarian missions, he said, "Disasters do not recognise geographical boundaries. Our response hence needs to transcend them."

He stressed the importance of joint preparedness, clearly defined responsibilities, interoperability and effective use of technology.

"The real test of this exercise is whether we can translate coordination into timely action," he said.

General Subramani expressed confidence that lessons from the exercise would improve preparedness and coordination among participating agencies.

The exercise simulated a disaster scenario, with agencies demonstrating various stages of response, beginning with aerial reconnaissance and assessment of affected areas.

The IAF deployed Jaguar aircraft, C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, Mi-17 helicopters and remotely piloted quadcopters.

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mark IV also participated, along with the Navy's Dornier aircraft and the Army's ALH and Cheetah helicopters.

The demonstrations included an Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying a water bucket for firefighting, supported by firefighting robots. Another Mi-17 helicopter demonstrated the airlifting of an Army vehicle.

A Chinook heavy-lift helicopter showcased its ability to transport structures, including bridge components, to disaster-affected areas.

IAF Combat Free Fall Rapid Response Force personnel also conducted a parachute jump from an AN-32 aircraft.