IAF Rescues Injured Police Personnel from Narcondum Island

In a remarkable rescue operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter successfully airlifted two critically injured police personnel from the remote volcanic Narcondum Island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday.

The operation was conducted under challenging conditions. Narcondum Island, known for its volcanic terrain, lacks a designated landing zone for helicopters, adding to the complexity of the mission. Despite the lack of a proper landing area, the skilled IAF pilots executed a precise low hover. Half of the helicopter was positioned over exposed rocks, while the other half hovered over the sea, a highly technical maneuver that required expert precision. The personnel were evacuated in a time-sensitive operation, with the pilots’ expertise being critical to saving their lives. In its post, the IAF expressed pride in the timely action that ensured the safety of the injured individuals. This operation highlights the IAF’s capability in executing complex rescue missions, especially in difficult and hazardous terrains. The swift response of the IAF not only underscores the bravery of the personnel involved but also the high level of training and professionalism within the force. The operation marks another success for the IAF in providing critical support during emergency situations, showcasing their commitment to saving lives even in the most challenging circumstances.



