IAF Chief Urges Air Warriors to Stay Prepare for Future Challenges

New Delhi: On the occasion of Air Force Day on Wednesday, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh said that the IAF’s execution of Operation Sindoor demonstrated to the world how air power can decisively shape military outcomes within days.

Speaking at the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations at Air Force Station Hindan, Ghaziabad, he said the indigenously developed and integrated weapons systems used in the operation delivered precise and devastating strikes deep inside enemy territory, vindicating India’s faith in home-grown defence capabilities.

“Our performance in Operation Sindoor fills us with professional pride. It proves to the world how air power can be effectively used in shaping military outcomes in just a few days,” said Air Chief Marshal Singh. “India’s bold and precise attacks restored the rightful place of offensive air action in the national consciousness. Operation Sindoor is a shining example of what can be achieved through meticulous planning, disciplined training, and determined execution,” he added.

Reviewing the ceremonial parade, the Air Chief highlighted the IAF’s journey from its humble beginnings in 1932 to becoming the fourth-largest Air Force in the world, capable of delivering precision and speed in operations.

This year, while the Air Force Day parade was held at Hindan, the flypast and aerial display will take place in Guwahati on November 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to Air Force personnel, saying, “The Indian Air Force epitomises bravery, discipline, and precision. They have played a vital role in safeguarding our skies, even during the most challenging situations. Their professionalism and indomitable spirit make every Indian proud.”

Calling on air warriors to remain ready for emerging security challenges, Air Chief Marshal Singh said the IAF’s planning must be innovative and adaptive, and training should follow the principle of ‘train like we fight.’

“Our robust air-defence architecture and offensive employment of long-range surface-to-air missile systems limited the adversary’s ability to operate and ensured the safety of vital assets,” he noted.

He emphasised the importance of teamwork and interoperability, saying, “Victory comes with effective teamwork. We must leverage our collective strength and foster synergy not only within the Air Force but also with other defence services and organisations.”

Highlighting operational and organisational improvements, he said, “The increased pace of integrating new systems, weapons, and equipment into our operational plans is a significant success. A culture of accountability, safety, and leadership from the front is clearly visible across all levels.”

Arriving at the airbase in a vintage 1967 Ford Salon, the Air Chief showcased the rich heritage of the Armed Forces. The iconic vehicle, powered by a 390 V8 engine with 315 BHP, has carried several IAF chiefs since its induction in 1969, first used by Air Chief Marshal P.C. Lal, who led the force during the 1971 India–Pakistan war.

The event was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the Army Chief, and the Navy Chief. Proceedings began with the marching-in of the President’s Colours, followed by an aerial salute by three Mi-17 1V helicopters in the ‘Dhwaj’ formation carrying the National Flag, IAF Flag, and Operation Sindoor Flag.

The Air Warrior Drill Team impressed spectators with a synchronised display, while 97 medals and six Unit Citations were presented to personnel.

A Heritage Flight featuring the historic ‘Tiger Moth’ and ‘HT-2’ aircraft, along with a solo display by the vintage ‘Harvard’, paid tribute to the IAF’s legacy.

A static display showcased the IAF’s latest assets, including the C-17 Globemaster, Su-30 MKI, Rafale, Apache, MiG-29, MiG-21 Bison, ALH Mk-III, C-130J Super Hercules, Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft, the Akash Missile System, and the Rohini radar.