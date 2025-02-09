IAF, Army Chief Fly LCA Sortie in Boost to ‘Made-in-India’

�New Delhi: In a milestone for Indian defence, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh (IAF Chief) and General Upendra Dwivedi (Army Chief) on Sunday flew together in the twin-seater trainer variant of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at Air Force Station Yelahanka. It was the first time two serving service chiefs jointly piloted a homegrown fighter jet.

The historic sortie, coming just days before Aero India 2025, demonstrated enhanced synergy between the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army. After landing, General Dwivedi described the flight as the best moment of his life, humourously adding that if he had known more about the experience earlier, he might have joined the Air Force. He also called Air Chief Marshal Singh his “guru” for guiding him through various manoeuvres mid-air.

The Tejas programme is a centerpiece of India’s defence self-reliance efforts, illustrating the nation’s technological capabilities. This joint flight spotlights growing cooperation between the Army and Air Force, an increasingly crucial factor in modern warfare. Both chiefs emphasised the importance of collaboration for future operations, where advanced platforms like helicopters, unmanned systems, and air defence technology play a vital role.

Meanwhile, Aero India 2025, Asia’s biggest aero show, is set to be held in Bengaluru from Monday with an aim to project the country as a defence manufacturing hub.