I4C initiates several steps to make country cyber secure: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Central government was resolved to creating a secure cyber space in the country. Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has taken several steps to make a cyber secure country.



In a post on ‘X’ platform, Amit Shah said that the Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has taken several steps in this direction. Union Home Minister thanked renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan for his active involvement in accelerating the mission of building a Cyber-Secure Bharat.

Amitabh Bachchan said in his video message that the increasing cyber crime in the country and the world is a matter of concern. The Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Centre, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is relentlessly working to curb the cyber crime.

Bachchan added that he has joined this campaign on the request of Amit Shah. “We should all join together to free the country from this problem. A bit of our alertness and precautions can save us from the cyber criminals,” he added.