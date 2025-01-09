I thought Indira Gandhi was powerful but my research found her to be weak: Kangana

Kangana Ranaut, who portrays Indira Gandhi in her new film Emergency, shared that extensive research led her to view the former Prime Minister as "weak" and "unsure of herself," contrary to her initial perception of Gandhi as a powerful leader. Ranaut, who has directed and produced the film documenting the 1975 Emergency period, said she felt empathy for Gandhi during her research, noting her vulnerability and dependency on others, including her son Sanjay Gandhi.

Ranaut also commented on her stance regarding directors in the film industry, saying, "There is not a single director in the film industry that I want to work with because they don't have the kind of quality that I feel they deserve me." She expressed pride in her work, highlighting her commitment to authenticity in portraying Gandhi's role without taking liberties with the narrative. The film is set for release on January 17 after months of controversy, including delays related to its censor certificate and allegations regarding its portrayal of the Sikh community.

Despite the challenges, including legal battles over the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clearance, Ranaut remained steadfast, stating she faced setbacks but presented proof to support the film’s authenticity. She also refuted claims that she is difficult to work with, emphasizing her preference for quality collaborators, such as Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, and others in her Emergency team.

Regarding her political role as a first-time MP, Ranaut acknowledged that her acting career has experienced some setbacks due to her parliamentary duties but reassured that she would resume her work in films soon. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Choudhary, and the late Satish Kaushik. It is produced by Manikarnika Films.

Ranaut is known for playing real-life characters, having previously portrayed Rani of Jhansi in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and J. Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii.