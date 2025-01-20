I am being framed: Convict Sanjay Roy in court ahead of sentencing in RG Kar case

Kolkata: Sanjay Roy, convicted of rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Monday claimed in court that he was innocent and had been wrongly held guilty.



Roy was on Saturday held guilty of sexually assaulting the doctor and throttling her to death in August last year.

"I am being framed, and have not committed any crime. I have not done anything and still, I have been held guilty," Roy told the court ahead of sentencing in the case.

He was convicted by Judge Anirban Das of the Additional District and Sessions Court under Sections 64, 66, and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Saturday.

During the proceedings, the CBI lawyer pleaded for the highest penalty for the convict.

"We pray for the highest penalty to maintain people's faith in society," the agency's counsel told the court.�