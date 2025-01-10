I am also a human not god: Modi

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first podcast appearance hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on Friday, emphasised his "nation-first" ideology, readiness to embrace new ideas, and the importance of grooming future leaders. The two-hour podcast covered his leadership style, governance priorities, and personal reflections.

Modi asserted that his life mantra includes working hard, avoiding bad intentions, and accepting mistakes as part of being human. “Mistakes are inevitable. I must have made mistakes. I am a human too, not a god,” he said, adding that he strives to prepare a capable team for future governance.

Discussing leadership, Modi highlighted the need for mission-driven individuals in politics and noted that many young politicians hold significant potential. While declining to name specific individuals, he stressed his commitment to fostering talent for the next 20-30 years.

Modi shared that his dreams have expanded during his third term, now focused on making India a "Viksit Bharat" (developed nation) by 2047. He also reiterated his approach to governance through "minimum government, maximum governance," which he clarified as streamlining processes rather than reducing ministries or workforce.

On women’s representation, Modi mentioned upcoming reservations for women in legislative bodies and urged them to prepare for larger roles. Reflecting on his life, he described himself as an ordinary student shaped by struggles, with curiosity and practical experiences driving his growth.

Modi also discussed impactful moments, recalling his emotional call to his mother after BJP's 1992 'Ekta Yatra' success. He concluded by emphasizing communication over oratory, citing Mahatma Gandhi as a model of leadership rooted in action rather than rhetoric.