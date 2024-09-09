Hyundai Alcazar facelift launched at Rs 14.99 lakh

Pune: Hyundai, the Korean automaker, on Monday introduced the new Alcazar SUV facelift with prices starting from Rs 14.99 lakh for the petrol-MT 7-seater variant and the diesel variant starting from Rs 15.99 lakh at pan India showroom.

The mid-life update brings fresh looks and more features to Hyundai’s three-row Alcazar SUV.

The Hyundai Alcazar competes with the Tata Safari, the Mahindra XUV700 and the MG Hector Plus.

The updated Alcazar gets a significantly revised exterior and interior design with lots of new features from the Creta.

However, it remains unchanged mechanically. Bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar gets a redesigned front fascia featuring a bold grille with H-shaped LED DRLs and quad-beam LED headlights. The SUV has a redesigned tailgate with new LED taillights and an LED light bar, a new rear bumper, new design 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and skid plates at both ends.

The Alcazar is available in 6 and 7-seater configurations and four variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature.

Inside, you get dual 10.25-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV is also equipped with dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a Bose 8-speaker sound system, rain-sensing wipers, and a wireless charger in the 1st and 2nd rows.

Besides these, 2nd row passengers get thigh cushion extensions, ventilated seats, and wing-type headrests. The Alcazar also gets a Digital Key, Level 2 ADAS with 19 safety features, a 360-degree camera, 6 airbags, Hill Descent Control, and disc brakes at all four corners.

The Alcazar facelift is available with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines. The former makes 158 BHP and 253 Nm and is paired with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT.

The 1.5-litre diesel unit puts out 114 BHP and 250 Nm and is offered with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.





