Hyderabad: One held for threatening with black magic

Hyderabad: The south zone task force and Bandlaguda police on Tuesday arrested Mohammed Kaleem alias Khali, 48, a former rowdy-sheeter, for threatening the public in the name of black magic. The accused had promised to eliminate the in-laws of a woman, identified as Nazia, who had approached him.

“During interrogation, Kaleem revealed that he and Nazia performed black magic on the complainant Md Irfan Malik and his family members by keeping their photos along with wheat flour dolls. This episode was videographed, sent the video to the complainant with the message that the family would be killed within 48 hours,” said a police official.



Police seized the material reportedly used in black magic which include agarbatti, kumkum, turmeric powder, wheat flour dolls, lemons, black sesame, cloves, camphor and a mobile phone from the accused, said city task force DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao.

The south zone task force along with Amberpet police raided a photocopy centre, MS Enterprises, in Owaisinagar and arrested two persons and seized 84 fake education certificates.The accused were found printing and selling counterfeit educational certificates of SSC, Intermediate, degree and other fake documents to aspirants and collecting huge amounts from them, said city task force DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao.The accused were identified as Mohammed Mahfooz Iqbal alias Iqbal, 41, owner of MS Enterprises, and Shaik Ilyas Ahmed, 34, an employee. Rao explained that the accused were using their knowledge of photoshopping software and fabricating fake certificates.The police also seized four blank certificates, judicial stamp papers, 40 printing certificates, 40 monitors, printers, mouses and pens, the DCP added. Amberpet police booked forgery, fabricating, cheating and impersonation. The duo was produced before a court which sent them to judicial remand.