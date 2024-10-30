Hyderabad: HC Orders Inquiry into Land Registration Dispute

Hyderabad: Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court has directed the district collector of Mancherial to conduct an inquiry and submit a report to the court regarding the actions of the sub-registrar of Kasipet mandal area. The directive comes after allegations that the sub-registrar proceeded to entertain land registrations on assigned lands without proper authorisation.

The court granted the collector four weeks to file the report and initiate appropriate action against the concerned registration authorities.

The case involves a petition filed by Sriveni Padma, who contends that registration officials are processing the registration of approximately eight acres of agricultural land listed as prohibited. Padma claims the land was assigned to her grandfather, Thalla Mutyalu, and she is seeking to have her name correctly entered as the successor in the revenue records.

According to Padma, in 2013, the tahsildar conducted an inquiry under the AP Assigned Lands (POT) Act, 1977, and directed the Village Revenue Officer of Peddanapalli to update the revenue records by restoring the assignee’s name. Instead of updating her name, authorities have been processing sale deeds for properties listed in the Dharani Portal's prohibitory property list.

Padma argues that the sub-registrar has no authority to proceed with registrations on these assigned lands, leading to her grievances. In response, the High Court has mandated an inquiry and potential action against the involved officials to address the unauthorised land registrations.

The matter is now pending further investigation, with the district collector expected to provide a comprehensive report within the stipulated four-week period.