Hyderabad: Fast track court creeks under backlog of Pocso cases

Hyderabad: Public prosecutors want more fast-track courts to address the growing backlog of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) Act. Presently, there is only one fast-track court in HACA Bhavan, functioning under the Nampally criminal courts jurisdiction.

According to official data, Pocso cases are increasing with each passing year. In Hyderabad alone, 420 cases were reported in 2021, 426 in 2022, 559 in 2023 and 713 cases were reported in 2024.

“Around 10 Pocso-related cases are registered daily, and there is only one (special sessions) judge handling these cases in the fast-track court. This is insufficient given the number of cases. An additional court would greatly help in easing the burden and ensuring faster justice,” said K. Pratap Reddy, special public prosecutor.

Fast-track courts are mandated to resolve heinous crimes, including sexual offences against women and children, within six months to one year. However, delays in evidence collection, procedural inefficiencies, and insufficient resources result in cases stretching beyond this timeframe.

“When the High Court notices a consistent rise in such cases, it proposes the establishment of a fast track court to the central government. However, implementing this could be challenging in case of limited funds, insufficient staff and the absence of dedicated infrastructure,” said Pratap Reddy.

Director of prosecutions Samba Siva Reddy stressed the severity of the situation. “Considering the gravity and pendency of Pocso cases, we definitely need more fast track courts. Unfortunately, delays in investigations and incomplete documentation are denying victims immediate justice. The rise in such crimes is deeply concerning,” he said.

Due to delays, some cases in the fast track court are taking two to three years to resolve. This is still better than regular courts where proceedings may go on for 10 years or more.

Another public prosecutor Anitha explained that counsels failing to appeal and filing counters are the other factors behind delays. The transfer of judges also contributes to delay in case proceedings.

