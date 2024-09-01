Hyderabad-bound Indigo Flight Diverted Due to Bomb Threat

Hyderabad:�Indigo flight from Jabalpur to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur due to bomb threat on Sunday.

All passengers were deplaned and security checks were promptly initiated, said the Airline.

"Flight 6E 7308 operating from Jabalpur to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur due to a bomb threat. Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked, and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments," read the statement.