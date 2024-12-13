Husband Arrested for Murder of Pregnant Wife in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking development in the death of a seven-month pregnant woman at Jhirdapali in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, police on Friday arrested her husband, Deben Behera, on charges of conspiracy and murder.

Deben was apprehended after hours of interrogation regarding the murder of his wife, Simamayee Behera alias Soumya.

Initially, Deben claimed that unidentified robbers had shot his wife when she opened the door after hearing the doorbell ring around midnight.

“At around 12.50 am, my wife opened the door after hearing the doorbell. Two bike-borne assailants shot her when she resisted their attempt to snatch her necklace and other ornaments,” Deben had alleged.

However, police found several inconsistencies in his account. They questioned why a heavily pregnant woman would open the door late at night when male family members were present at home.

Investigations revealed that Deben, a local Panchayat Extension Officer (PEO), conspired with his brother-in-law to kill Simamayee because she opposed his extra-marital affairs.

“Deben Behera and his associates planned the murder and attempted to disguise it as a robbery gone wrong. During interrogation, Deben confessed to the crime,” said the Rourkela superintendent of police (SP), Nitesh Wadhwani.

Deben initially claimed he was asleep when the attack occurred and woke up to his wife’s screams. However, inconsistencies in his timeline raised suspicions. While he stated that the crime occurred at 12.50 am, neighbours reported hearing the gunshot around 12:20 am. Furthermore, Simamayee was taken to the local Bonai Hospital at 1.40 am, despite the hospital being only a 20-minute drive from their house.

Adding to the suspicion, Deben waited for a driver to take her to the hospital, despite knowing how to drive himself. Discrepancies in statements from family members present during the incident further unraveled the murder plot.

Police have assured a thorough investigation and appropriate legal action against all involved in the crime.