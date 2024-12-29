Humpy's grit and brilliance continues to inspire millions: Modi

New Delhi:�Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Grandmaster Koneru Humpy's feat of winning the FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess championship title twice in her career. Humpy capped a wonderful year for Indian chess, defeating Irene Sukandar of Indonesia to emerge champion in New York on Sunday.

Congratulations to @humpy_koneru on winning the 2024 FIDE Women’s World Rapid Championship! Her grit and brilliance continues to inspire millions.



This victory is even more historic because it is her second world rapid championship title, thereby making her the only Indian to… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2024

She had won the event back in 2019 at Georgia, and the India No. 1 is only the second player after China's Ju Wenjun to clinch the title more than once.