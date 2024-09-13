Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Train Conducts Successful Trial Run

Hubballi: The trial run of the newly allotted Hubballi–Pune–Hubballi Vande Bharath train was conducted successfully between Hubballi and Miraj on Thursday. Pune division will conduct a trial run of the remaining portion, that is between Miraj and Pune.



Harsh Khare, Divisional Railway Manager and branch officers of the division were on board during the trail run.

The trial run special Hubballi–Miraj departed from Hubballi at 9.30 and arrived at Miraj at 2 pm.

The trial run special train Miraj–Hubballi left Miraj at 2.30 pm and reached Hubballi at 6.50 pm.

En route, the train stopped/started at Dharwad and Belagavi.