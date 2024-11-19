Howrah Bridge Gets First Audit in 36 Years

The Howrah Bridge, an 81-year-old engineering marvel connecting Kolkata and Howrah, underwent a major health check for the first time in 36 years. Conducted by the Kolkata Port Trust (Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port) in collaboration with RITES, a government infrastructure consultancy, the evaluation occurred between 11:30 pm on Saturday and 4:30 am on Sunday. This temporary closure allowed experts to conduct an undisturbed assessment aimed at ensuring the bridge's long-term safety and functionality​.

The audit included inspecting critical structural elements like the 78 hangers that support the bridge, the deck slabs, and the bituminous surface. The findings from this study will guide future preservation and maintenance efforts, as the bridge continues to endure significant load: over 100,000 vehicles and 150,000 pedestrians use it daily​.

Historical context adds to the bridge’s significance. Constructed during World War II, it was commissioned in 1943 with steel sourced from India after British imports were redirected for the war effort. Its last health evaluation (1983–1988) was conducted after 40 years of service. This current inspection emphasizes extending the lifespan of this iconic cantilever bridge, one of the busiest and longest of its kind in the world​.

Authorities urged commuters to use alternative routes during the closure and highlighted the bridge's importance to Kolkata's cultural and infrastructural heritage. The results of the study are expected to play a pivotal role in maintaining the bridge’s legacy for future generations.