How Puri Pulled Off The World's Biggest Annual Crowd Management Exercise

Bhubaneswar: Every year, for nine extraordinary days, the temple town of Puri transforms into one of the world's largest congregations of humanity. More than 15 million devotees throng the coastal pilgrim city during the Srigundicha Yatra alone, while an almost equal number return for the Bahuda Yatra. Lakhs more descend on the town for rituals such as Suna Besha and Niladri Bije, making the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath arguably one of the most complex public management exercises anywhere in India.

Managing such an unprecedented influx of pilgrims is no less challenging than organising a Kumbh Mela. Yet this year, under the leadership of Puri Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, the district administration successfully conducted the festival with meticulous planning, seamless coordination and an unwavering commitment to pilgrim safety and convenience despite incessant monsoon showers.

Preparations began months before the first chariot rolled onto the Grand Road. Beginning with the first district-level review meeting in February, the administration coordinated the efforts of more than 25 government departments. Multiple review meetings chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, the Revenue Divisional Commissioner and senior officials ensured that every aspect—from traffic management and sanitation to healthcare, drinking water, emergency response and crowd regulation—was meticulously planned and continuously monitored.

Behind the religious grandeur of the Rath Yatra, Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida says, lies months of painstaking administrative preparation. From the construction of the three majestic wooden chariots to the return of the Holy Trinity to the Srimandir during Niladri Bije, every stage of the festival demands clockwork precision, flawless coordination and relentless attention to detail.

For the first time, the state government deployed 23 senior officers as Officers on Special Duty, besides 162 Executive Magistrates stationed at strategic locations across the town. A state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre, supported by dedicated wireless communication systems and coordination networks, enabled real-time monitoring, rapid decision-making and swift responses throughout the festival.

"Executing an event of this magnitude requires an immense sense of dedication. Every department, every officer, every employee and every volunteer organisation worked with complete commitment, and that spirit of service was the key to its success. I pray to Lord Jagannath for His blessings upon all of us. It is only through His divine grace that such a monumental task has been accomplished smoothly," the Collector says.

The administration's biggest challenge came from nature itself. Heavy rains lashed Puri before and during several key rituals, causing widespread waterlogging. Hundreds of sanitation workers toiled round the clock to clear drains, remove waste and restore normalcy. Nearly 1,600 sanitation workers, assisted by 153 garbage vehicles, 38 municipal pumps and dozens of fire service pumps, were pressed into service. More than 2,500 tonnes of waste generated during the festival were cleared, while over 1,400 temporary toilets and extensive parking facilities remained fully functional despite the adverse weather.

Providing essential amenities to millions of devotees was another logistical triumph. Around 68 million litres of drinking water were supplied every day through an extensive network of kiosks, pipelines and tankers. More than 730 authorised food distribution centres, supported by nearly 5,000 volunteers, served free meals and drinking water to pilgrims, while food safety teams carried out over 1,300 inspections to ensure hygiene standards.

Healthcare preparedness matched the scale of the gathering. The administration established 82 medical camps and 15 temporary hospitals, deploying 326 doctors, 222 nurses and hundreds of paramedics and volunteers. More than 63,000 devotees received medical assistance during the festival, reflecting the robustness of the emergency healthcare network created for one of the world's largest annual religious congregations.