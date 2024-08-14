House help decamps with Rs 49 lakh from employer's Hauz Khas house

New Delhi: A 28-year-old domestic help and a male friend of hers were apprehended for allegedly stealing Rs 49 lakh cash from a house in south Delhi's Hauz, police on Wednesday said. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan, the theft took place on August 7 and the matter was lodged at Hauz Khas Police Station the next day.



As part of the investigation, police sought to speak to the house help, but she was found absconding with her phone switched off. Police also scoured CCTV footage from the vicinity of the house to get leads.

"The photograph of the alleged maid was circulated with the interstate informers to develop important clues. Raids were conducted at the suspected hideouts but she was found absconding," the DCP said.

When police checked her call records, they found a frequently called contact belonging to one Mubarik.

Police tracked down Mubarik, and with him the domestic help, in neighboring Haryana.

"His location was in Panipat. The team raided in Panipat and apprehended them. They confessed to the crime. The team recovered stolen cash from them," said the DCP.

During interrogation, the woman revealed that she had been living with 34-year-old Mubarik in a rented house in Shahpur Jat since the death of her husband, said the officer.

She had been working as a cook at the house for the past year, he said.