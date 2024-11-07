Hopes high as Trump declares to ‘stop wars’

New Delhi:In his first statement after his electoral victory, US President-designate Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that he wants to “stop wars” and “not start wars”. While some argue that Trump’s electoral victory could spell bad news for the Zelenskyy government in Ukraine, which had been looking to the US to increase funding to support its military against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded optimistic while congratulating Trump.

“Ukraine relies on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States,” Zelenskyy said. “Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory! I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, where we discussed in

detail the Ukraine-US strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to end Russian aggression against Ukraine,” Zelenskyy wrote. He added, “I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is the principle that can bring a just peace in Ukraine closer, and I am hopeful we will put it into action together.”

Zelenskyy went on to reaffirm Ukraine’s desire for mutual political and economic cooperation with the US, and said, “We look forward to an era of a strong United States under President Trump’s leadership. Ukraine, as one of Europe’s strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the Transatlantic community, with the support of our allies.”

On the other hand, Russia reacted sharply to Trump’s victory, taking aim at the Biden administration. The Russian foreign ministry issued a statement, suggesting that Trump’s return to the White House reflected American dissatisfaction with President Biden’s tenure and the Democratic Party's policies.

“The victory of Donald Trump reflects Americans’ disappointment in the performance of the Biden administration and the election programme of the Democratic Party formulated by vice-president Kamala Harris,” the statement read. It further claimed despite a “propaganda campaign” against Trump, the Republican candidate managed to resonate with voters by focusing on issues like the economy and illegal immigration, which contrasted with Biden’s “globalist” approach.

Moscow also noted the deepening civil discord within the US, with an electorate divided almost equally between the Democratic and Republican camps. “It is possible that Donald Trump’s return will fuel internal tensions and bitterness between the confronting camps,” the Russian statement added.

On the other major global conflict raging in West Asia, Trump’s victory has come as a shot in the arm for Israel, which has been carrying on with a military offensive in Gaza despite mounting civilian casualties. Trump’s victory is also seen as bad news for Iran, which has been engaged in a conflict with Israel in the region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted by media reports as speaking of “history’s greatest comeback,” adding that Trump’s return to office offered a “new beginning for America, a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America”.