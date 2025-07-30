Honeymoon in Shillong: Movie Shooting To Start On August 15

The family of the slain businessman has given the consent to make the film, proposed to be directed by S P Nimbawat.

“Mr. Nimbawat visited us at our home in Indore on Tuesday and read out the script of the upcoming movie. We have given our consent to make the film. We want the movie to tell the truth in the shocking incident that defiled the sanctity of a sacred relation”, Vipin Raghuvamsi, brother of the deceased businessman told this newspaper on Wednesday.

According to him, two other film producers from Bollywood were also keen to make a movie on the incident. But the script shown by Mr. Nimbawat has impressed him, leading his family to give the consent.

“I have suggested to the director to make some changes in the script so that only the truth will be told in the film”, he added.

The shooting for the proposed movie may begin on August 15 and it may take around three months to complete the shooting, he said.

According to the director of the proposed film project, the shooting will be done in Indore and Shillong.

The star casting for the movie may be decided in another week.

“My family will in no way be associated with the movie project. Our sole interest is that the film should tell the truth”, Vipin said.

Raja tied nuptial knot with his bride Sonam in a grand ceremony in his native place of Indore on May 11 and the newly wed left for honeymoon to North East on May 20.

The couple had gone missing on May 23 during their honeymoon in Shillong.

Later, Raja’s body was recovered on June two near a waterfall in Shillong.

Sonam had resurfaced in Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh on June nine.

She along with her ‘boyfriend’ Raj Kushwaha, and their alleged three associates, Vishal, Akash and Anand were later arrested in connection with the murder.