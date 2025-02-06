Homemade meals get costlier in Jan, non-veg thali gets more costlier

Mumbai: The cost of preparation of home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals alike increased year on-year in January 2025. The rate of increase, though, varied significantly – while the cost of vegetarian thali rose 2 per cent that of non-vegetarian thali surged 17 per cent.

The jump in non-vegetarian thali cost was driven by a 33 per cent year on-year rise in broiler chicken prices due to a low base of the year-ago period when broiler prices dropped due to excess supply said the monthly roti, rice rate report by a unit of ratings agency Crisil said.

The cost of a vegetarian meal increased to Rs 28.7 per plate from Rs 28 per plate in the year-ago period, on a 35 per cent growth in potato, 7 per cent in pulses and 17 per cent in vegetable oils, it said, adding that an 11 per cent drop in fuel costs helped temper the impact.

In the case of non-veg thali, the cost of preparing a plate went up to Rs 60.6 each from Rs 52 a year ago on a 33 per cent jump in broiler, which accounts for 50 per cent weight in the overall price, it said. The price of a non-veg thali cooled from Rs 63.3 each in December on the back of a decline in prices of tomato, onion and potato but was restricted by a 1 per cent increase in broiler prices, the agency said.

Pushan Sharma, Director- Research, Crisil Intelligence said, “The cost of non-vegetarian thali is expected to remain elevated on-year. The low-base effect is likely to continue pushing broiler prices higher. Additionally, elevated feed cost—driven by rising maize prices—will contribute to the increase in broiler prices, exerting upward pressure on the overall cost of non-vegetarian thali.”

The average cost of a thali is calculated based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east, and west India. Monthly change

reflects the impact on the common man’s expenditure. The data also reveals the ingredients (cereals, pulses, broiler, vegetables, spices, edible oil, cooking gas) driving changes in the cost of a thali.