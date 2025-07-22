Hockey Coaches Accused Of Gang-Raping Minor Trainee In Jajpur, 4 Detained

Bhubaneswar: In a deeply disturbing incident, two hockey coaches and another individual have been accused of gang-raping a minor girl who had come to Jajpur for hockey training.

The alleged incident occurred on July 3. A complaint was subsequently lodged at the Jajpur Town Police Station. After recording the victim’s statement before a magistrate, the police detained four persons, including the two coaches.

According to sources, the victim’s mother claimed that she had informed the sports authorities about the incident multiple times, but no action was taken. She alleged that despite receiving verbal assurances, the matter was not addressed, prompting her to approach the police. Subsequently, she lodged a complaint with the Jajpur Town Police Station. After registering a case, police has started an investigation into the incident.

In another incident, the Odisha government on Monday suspended principal of Swami Arupananda Higher Secondary School of Education & Technology in Jagatsinghpur district for not acting timely in a sexual assault charge brought against a faculty member of the college by a student of the institute. Along with the principal, Ramesh Sahu, — the accused lecturer Saswat Mohanty was suspended.