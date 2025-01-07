HMPV in India; Karnataka, TN, Gujarat report 5 cases

New Delhi: Amid outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, five infants tested positive in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat of the viral infections on Monday, the first reported cases of the virus in India.

Union health minister J.P. Nadda sought to assuage fears, saying the government is closely monitoring the situation and there is no reason to worry. He said no surge in any of the common respiratory virus pathogens has been observed in the country.

The health ministry said that two cases were detected in Karnataka by the ICMR through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens.

A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has already been discharged.

An eight-month-old boy with a history of bronchopneumonia tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to a Hospital. He is now recovering. Neither of the two have any history of international travel, the ministry underlined.

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, two more children tested positive. These two are the first cases to be reported from the city and are currently undergoing treatment in two hospitals, officials said.

The fifth case was reported from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. A two-month-old boy admitted to a private hospital in the city tested positive for HMPV. The infant, who hails from Dungarpur in Rajasthan, was hospitalised on December 24, 2024, with symptoms of respiratory infection.

The Centre stressed that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with it have been reported in various countries.

Following the detection of HMPV cases, the Delhi government directed all the hospitals to remain fully prepared to manage a potential surge in respiratory illnesses.

Based on the current data from ICMR and Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme network, there has been no unusual surge in influenza-like illness or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness cases in the country, the ministry said.

Talking to the newspaper, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-chairman, National IMA COVID Taskforce said that HMPV is not a new virus like Covid was in 2020. “This virus has been around in multiple countries over the past several years, causing common cold in young children. Most children do not fall ill. A few children with underlying asthma, get exacerbation. Very rarely, children get pneumonia. Adults also sometimes pick up the infection from children. No specific antiviral or vaccines are required at this time,” said Dr Jayadevan.

Following the detection of HMPV cases, the Delhi government directed all the hospitals in the capital to remain fully prepared to manage a potential surge in respiratory illnesses.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said there was no need to panic as the infections detected are of old virus strains existing in the country and they are not life-threatening.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel assured people that the state government is prepared to tackle the viral infection. “As part of the precautionary measures, the health department held a meeting on January 4 and instructed every chief district health officer, civil surgeon, and superintendent of sub-district hospitals in the state to pay full attention to matters related to the infection of this virus,” he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said citizens must not panic amid the detection of HMPV cases in some other states and asserted his government will soon issue a comprehensive advisory on the situation. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed that no HMPV case has been found in the metropolis.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also confirmed on Monday that no HMPV cases have so far been detected in the state.