Historic KISS Volleyball Festival kicks off with over 5k players, Guinness world record in sight

Bhubaneswar: The KISS Volleyball Festival, hailed as the largest volleyball tournament ever, was inaugurated on Friday at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) by Dr. Ary S. Graça, president of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB). With over 5,000 players participating, the festival is poised to make history, and it has been submitted for recognition by the Guinness Book of World Records.

The event, organised in collaboration with KIIT Deemed University, KISS Deemed University, and FIVB, marks a significant moment in the world of sports. Dignitaries present at the inauguration included Jennifer Larson, U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad; Fabio Azevedo, General Director of FIVB; Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS; Prof. Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor of KIIT; Prof. Deepak Behera, Vice Chancellor of KISS; and Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director of Sports at KIIT.

During his keynote address, Dr. Graça expressed optimism that FIVB’s mission to promote volleyball as a tool for community development would be realized through events like the KISS Volleyball Festival. He lauded KISS for being a unique institution dedicated to the welfare of underserved communities and highlighted how volleyball, with its principles of non-violence, could foster peace across the globe.

“Volleyball transcends boundaries, promoting unity and peace, and I believe the KISS Volleyball Festival will set a global precedent,” Dr. Graça said, applauding KISS for its inclusive approach.

Jennifer Larson, U.S. Consul General, echoed this sentiment, praising the festival as an inspiring initiative and expressing the U.S.’s commitment to supporting such community-centered events.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the visionary behind KISS and KIIT, expressed his pride in the event’s scale. “With over 5,000 athletes and 40,000 spectators, the KISS Volleyball Festival is a true celebration of sport, community, and opportunity,” he said. He thanked Dr. Graça for visiting India to inaugurate the festival, a gesture that underscored FIVB’s commitment to promoting volleyball in emerging regions.

In a significant development, an MOU was signed between KISS and FIVB during the event, aimed at fostering the growth of volleyball in Odisha and across India. The agreement will leverage KISS’s state-of-the-art volleyball infrastructure to nurture future players from the region. To further cement this partnership, KIIT and KISS also launched the ‘Samanta-Graça’ scholarship, which will support 2-3 exceptional volleyball players from around the world, giving them the opportunity to develop their talents at KIIT and KISS.

The KISS Volleyball Festival not only celebrates the spirit of sportsmanship but also paves the way for a brighter future for volleyball in India, positioning Odisha as a global hub for the sport.

The festival continues throughout the week, offering thrilling matches and the prospect of setting a new world record.