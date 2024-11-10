Hindu, Sikh activists protest outside Canadian High Commission

Hindu and Sikh activists staged a protest outside the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi on Sunday, condemning the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, by a pro-Khalistan mob.









To maintain law and order, security was heightened around the Canadian mission in Chanakyapuri, with Delhi Police deploying a large number of personnel and setting up multiple barricades. Despite these measures, several activists from the Hindu Sikh Global Forum attempted to scale the barricades and topple them while chanting slogans and holding placards reading "Hindus and Sikhs are united" and "Indians will not tolerate the insult of temples in Canada."

The protest followed an incident on November 4 when Khalistani supporters attacked devotees outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton during a consular camp. The attack sparked widespread condemnation, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who condemned the "deliberate attack" and "cowardly attempts to intimidate" Indian diplomats. In Canada, massive protests erupted outside the Brampton temple, with additional demonstrations in Mississauga. Canadian police officer Harinder Sohi was suspended for his involvement in a pro-Khalistan protest. Authorities have arrested four individuals in connection with the violence, including Inderjeet Gosal, a top member of the banned Sikh For Justice (SFJ) group, who faces charges of assault with a weapon. Gosal was linked to slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.



