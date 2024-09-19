Hindu outfit stages protest against India-Bangladesh test series

Chennai: Condemning alleged violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and seeking protection for them, the Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) on Thursday staged a protest here urging the Centre and cricket team India to stop the India-Bangladesh test series.

Led by HMK chief Arjun Sampath, HMK cadres, raised slogans asking the central government and UN to protect Bangladeshi Hindus and 'ban' the Bangladesh-India cricket test series.

Addressing reporters, Sampath alleged that violence continued against Hindus in Bangladesh. He claimed that Hindus constituted 26 percent when that nation became independent in 1971 and it has now dropped to a mere 7 per cent and they too have no safety and security.

Alleging genocide of Hindus, he also said temples are being destroyed and Hindu women are being targeted.

The first Test against Bangladesh began here on Thursday.�