Hindu American groups seek sanctions against Bangladesh over attacks on minorities

Washington: Condemning attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, several Hindu American groups have sought that US aid for the South Asian country be made contingent on its government taking measurable action to protect these populations. Bangladesh's minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

Things took a turn for the worse this week after Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested in a sedition case. He was later denied bail by a court, triggering protests by community members in various locations, including the capital Dhaka, and the port city of Chattogram.

Das was a member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and was recently expelled.

Vishva Hindu Parishad America (VHPA) president Ajay Shah said the news of Das' arrest, the vandalism of Kali Mandir in Chittagong, and the rising attacks on Hindus across Bangladesh are disconcerting.

"Is this the human rights legacy the Biden administration wants to be remembered for," he asked.

VHPA general secretary Amitabh Mittal said, "The silence of global media regarding the ongoing atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh is deafening. The recent arrest of an ISKCON priest and the violent attacks on Hindu temples underscore the alarming rise in religious intolerance."

These incidents are part of a "broader pattern of discrimination", he alleged.

"The lack of international condemnation only further emboldens the perpetrators and threatens the safety and freedom of minority communities in Bangladesh," Mittal said.

In an open letter to President-elect Donald Trump, Hindus for America First (HFAF) recommended halting US funding for projects in Bangladesh tied to Beijing's ambitions and prioritising initiatives that benefit America and its allies directly.

"Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian communities in Bangladesh have faced systemic violence and discrimination. We humbly ask that your administration make US aid contingent on the Bangladeshi government taking measurable action to protect these populations. Taxpayer dollars should never support governments that fail to safeguard their most vulnerable citizens," said HFAF Founder and Chairman Utsav Sanduja.

He claimed certain Bangladeshi officials have ties to extremist groups like Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam, and these connections pose a threat to US security.

"We respectfully recommend visa restrictions and tighter oversight to prevent these ideologies from taking root on American soil," Sanduja said in his letter.

Observing that Bangladesh's garment exports rely heavily on US markets, he said that by imposing strategic tariffs, the Trump administration can prioritise American manufacturing and ensure that our workers, not foreign economies, benefit from American commerce.

"Access to US defence technology and intelligence-sharing programmes should be reserved for nations aligned with America's security priorities. We recommend pausing defence cooperation with Bangladesh until it aligns with US interests," Sanduja said.

A representative of Hindu temples across the USA, Tejal Shah, also condemned the violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

"I very strongly condemn putting Shree Krishna Das Prabhu Ji in jail, vandalism, and destruction of Hindu temples in major cities of Bangladesh," she said.

"The minorities are living in constant fear, being harassed and the world is silently watching. This suffering must stop, the rights of Hindus, who are minorities, must be protected... the expectations of American Hindus... should not be undermined by the administration," she said.