Hindi has Potential to Unite Country: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Chennai: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday highlighted the potential of the Hindi language to unite the country. He said that Hindi has never been hostile to other regional languages but has "enriched" them.

Speaking at the 83rd convocation of Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, Union Minister Sonowal said that Hindi was a unifying factor, which could unite the nation. Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, he further highlighted the role that Hindi has played in the "integration of the country."

"Hindi lives in the hearts of all Indians, and through this language, we can truly unite the entire country in the Gandhian spirit. Hindi has accepted every other regional language, making it relevant," Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said while addressing the gathering at Mahatma Gandhi Convocation Hall in Chennai.

Sonowal further stated that Indians and especially youth must work towards making Hindi a global language. He asked the youth present at the event to be the ambassadors of Hindi and said that it should be a commitment to make Hindi a global language.

"We have to establish Hindi as a global language. Youth should become ambassadors of Hindi and show the world its beauty and greatness. This strength is there in the Hindi Language to be a global language. We must ensure that Hindi becomes a global language - a power that it is already blessed with. This should be our commitment," Union Minister Sonowal said.

The event was presided over by Chief Guest Shri V Muraleedharan, President of the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha. It was graced by almost 8000 students who received their Praveen and Visharad examination and rank holders from Madras were felicitated.

Amongst others who participated included members of the Executive Committee, Academic Council as well the Governing Body from all southern states. Five senior Hindi pracharaks who have made great contributions to the propagation of Hindi in the southern states were felicitated on the occasion