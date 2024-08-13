Hindenburg Row: Congress Plans Nationwide Protest for SEBI Chief's Resignation

NEW DELHI: Getting battle ready for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday held a meeting with the party general secretaries and state unit chiefs. Besides Mr Kharge, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders were also present.

Speaking after the meeting, Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh said, “We had a discussion about one of the biggest scams happening in the country right now -- the Hindenburg revelations, the scam related to Adani and Sebi.”

The Congress will hold a nationwide agitation on August 22 demanding Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch's resignation and a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

“We unanimously decided to have nationwide agitation on this issue, demanding a JPC inquiry on the Adani mega scam in which the Prime Minister is fully involved and in which the financial market regulation has now been found to have been severely compromised..." Mr Ramesh said, adding that Mr Gandhi will soon hold a press conference on the Hindenburg revelations.

During the meeting with the party general secretaries and state unit chiefs, Mr Kharge took stock of the preparations for the upcoming polls in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand later this year. Polls could also be held in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

Mr Kharge said the party's focus is on the pressing issues of "unbridled unemployment" and "uncontrolled inflation" and it will design a national campaign around these problems and go to people. He claimed that the attack on the Constitution continues unabated under the Modi-led NDA government.

The Congress president reiterated that the caste census is a demand of people and should be done.

Mr Kharge said the party will continue its fight for demanding a legal guarantee for the minimum support price for crops.

"The Agnipath scheme must be scrapped," he added.

Apart from the issues raised by the Congress chief, the resolution of the meeting also said, “The meeting called upon the government of India to take all possible steps to ensure that targeted attacks on religious minorities and their places of worship in Bangladesh are stopped and to ensure that they are enabled to lead a life of security, dignity and harmony.”

The Congress resolution stated: “The meeting expressed its deepest distress at the devastating landslide tragedy in Wayanad and expressed its condolences. It re-emphasised the demand made by Mr Gandhi for declaring it a national disaster."