Hindalco’s Aditya Aluminium Powers Sustainability With EV Fly Ash Transport

Bhubaneswar: Hindalco Industries Ltd., the flagship metals company of the Aditya Birla Group, has introduced electric vehicles (EVs) for transporting fly ash from its Aditya Aluminium plant in Odisha, marking a major step in its commitment to sustainability. Over the next five years, the plant will supply one million tonnes of fly ash to the cement industry using a fleet of EV bulkers. To further support this transition, Hindalco has also launched two EV recharge stations near the fly ash loading point.

This initiative is expected to reduce 3,500 tonnes of carbon emissions annually and save Rs 1.5 crore in freight costs. As part of its broader sustainability goals, Hindalco aims to gradually replace its diesel vehicles with EVs across all its plants in India. This move aligns with Hindalco's net-zero emissions target, helping reduce scope-3 emissions and support a circular economy by repurposing waste materials.

Fly ash, which constitutes around 35 per cent of the volume in cement production, is a key raw material Hindalco supplies to the cement industry. The company provides approximately 4 million tonnes of fly ash from its plants across India, underscoring its role in promoting resource conservation and reducing environmental impact.

Kailash Pandey, head of Hindalco's Sambalpur Cluster, emphasized that the company is moving closer to its vision of zero-waste alumina production with each step towards greener transportation. He added that the integration of EVs into the logistics operation will help further minimize Hindalco’s environmental footprint.

Sukanta Das, president and chief logistics officer, highlighted that the introduction of EVs is a significant milestone in Hindalco’s journey towards a more sustainable logistics operation. These EVs are pivotal in transporting critical waste materials like fly ash, contributing to both greener transportation and the circular economy.