Himanta accuses Nehru of keeping Ambedkar out of Constituent Assembly

In his Republic Day address at Dibrugarh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a controversial remark, claiming that India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, kept Dr B.R. Ambedkar out of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the Indian Constitution. Sarma emphasized Ambedkar’s invaluable contributions to the nation despite these alleged obstacles.

The Chief Minister's statement has drawn sharp reactions, with critics questioning its historical accuracy. Historians note that Ambedkar was initially not elected to the Constituent Assembly but later joined as a representative from Bengal after Congress intervened to ensure his inclusion.

During his speech, Sarma also outlined ambitious development plans to transform Dibrugarh into Assam's second capital. These plans include constructing a new state assembly building, a Raj Bhawan in Tezpur, and a mini secretariat alongside the chief secretary’s office in Silchar.

Additionally, Sarma announced a series of infrastructure projects aimed at boosting connectivity within the state. These include express highways linking Guwahati to Dibrugarh and Silchar. "Our vision is to ensure balanced regional development and improve governance across Assam," he stated.

The proposals for a second capital in Dibrugarh aim to decentralize administrative functions and reduce dependency on Guwahati. Critics have raised concerns over the feasibility and costs of such extensive projects, but Sarma defended them as crucial for Assam’s long-term growth.

The Republic Day event, held at Dibrugarh for the first time in decades, also featured a parade, cultural performances, and tributes to the Constitution's makers, underlining the state’s focus on progress and unity.