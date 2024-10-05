Himachal Pradesh Govt Mocked over 'Toilet Seat Tax'

NEW DELHI: Facing a financial crisis, the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government on Friday became a butt of jokes after media reported that the state intends to impose a "toilet seat tax". Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu refuted the reports, calling them "baseless". He accused the BJP of "politicising" the government notification issued on September 21 regarding the collection of Rs 25 per toilet seat built in the urban areas as part of sewerage and water tax.

While the Sukhu government denied reports of the imposition of "toilet seat tax" in the state and clarified the notification was "withdrawn on the same day", social media went into frenzy over the reports with several memes. Many social media users took a jibe at the Congress' much hyped poll promises and "freebies", calling them to be the reason behind such a "bizarre decision".

The BJP blamed the Congress and its "khatakhat schemes" for imposing taxes on almost everything in its ruled states. Union minister and BJP president JP Nadda, who is on a visit to the hill state, raised the issue during an event in his home district, Bilaspur, saying the Congress has lost its mind and now wants to tax everything to earn revenue.

Mr Nadda said the Sukhu government's intellect and wisdom have become "corrupt" as a tax on toilets has been imposed and such a government has no right to stay in power.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman posted on X : "Unbelievable, if true" and said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is building swachhata as a people’s movement, here is ⁦@INCIndia⁩ taxing people for toilets!... Shame that they didn’t provide good sanitation during their time, but this step will shame the country!"

BJP's Amit Malviya termed it a "bizarre move" and said while "Mr Modi is building toilets, the Congress is taxing them. This is what 'crap’ leadership does."

Ruling NDA ally Shiv Sena (Shinde)'s Milind Deora also took a dig at the Himachal Pradesh government, saying, "On a serious note, taxing toilet in Himachal Pradesh is a new low. Time to ‘flush’ out these bad ideas and focus on real solutions!"

Taking a dig at Congress's Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson C.R. Kesavan posted on X, "Mr Gandhi, the Congress like Bhasmasur with your Khatakhat Tuglaqnomics has wrecked the economy of the states where it is in power. Your preposterous toilet seat tax, which you have foisted on people in Himachal Pradesh is proof enough."