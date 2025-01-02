Himachal likely to receive fresh snowfall, rainfall from Jan 2

Mid and high hill areas of Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive fresh snowfall and rainfall from January 2, officials said on Wednesday, while plains and low hills are expected to remain dry.

As per the meteorological department, the state is expected to receive snowfall from January 4 to 7 with heavy rainfall on January 5 and 6.

Meanwhile, the weather was mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours. The minimum temperature in Shimla was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, Dharamshala at 5.9 degrees Celsius, Manali at 2.4 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar at 2.9 degrees Celsius, Kalpa at minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, Nahan at 6.3 degrees Celsius, Kasauli at 9.2 degrees Celsius, Una at 4.4 degrees Celsius, Kangra at 5.2 degrees Celsius and Mandi at 17.9 degrees Celsius.

With a 21.4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature, Sundernagar in Mandi district was the hottest place in the state while Tabo village in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest as it recorded minus 16.7 °C minimum temperature.