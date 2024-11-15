High-risk aortic valve surgery saves Bihar patient

Medicover Hospitals, Begumpet, successfully conducted a high-risk aortic valve replacement surgery on 59-year-old Om Prakash Prasad from Bihar, who was suffering from severe heart failure. Diagnosed with low-flow, low-gradient aortic stenosis (LF LG AS), his heart's pumping capacity was critically reduced to 19 per cent, making him a potential candidate for a heart transplant. However, due to the complexity of his condition, several hospitals declined to proceed with the surgery.

The procedure was carried out on October 23, 2024, by Dr Sudheer, Consultant Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon, and his team. During the operation, complications such as weakened heart function and valve degradation were addressed. Post-surgery, the patient was placed on ventilator support for 48 hours and gradually stabilized. He spent seven days in the ICU and was discharged on the tenth day in stable condition.

The surgery involved a multidisciplinary team, including specialists in cardiology, anesthesiology, and ICU care. Hospital facilities such as physiotherapy, infection control, and nutrition support played a role in the recovery process.

The hospital reported that timely diagnosis and advanced medical intervention were key in managing the patient's complex condition.