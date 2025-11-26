Hidma’s Killing Triggers Naxal-Surrender Spree In South Bastar

Raipur: The killing of dreaded Maoist Hidma in an encounter with security forces in Andhra Pradesh last week has triggered a Naxal-surrender spree in south Bastar with 43 ultras, carrying combined bounty of Rs 1.37 crore, laying down arms in the region in the last two days.

As many as 28 Maoists, including 19 women cadres, surrendered before police at district headquarters of Narayanpur in south Bastar on Tuesday.

They carried a combined bounty of Rs 89 lakh, according to Narayanpur district superintendent of police Robinson Guria.

Three surrendered Maoists returned their automatic weapons, INSAS, SLR and .303, on the occasion, police said.

The surrendered Maoists included several divisional committee members (DVCM), area committee members (ACMs), military members of company number six of People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), Maoists’ supply team members and Local Operational Squad (LOS) members.

According to the police officer, as many as 287 Naxals have surrendered in Narayanpur in the current year so far.

Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj said that the rehabilitation of the 28 Maoist cadres in Narayanpur reflects that the end of the violent and anti-people Maoist ideology is now near.

He said that the spree of Naxal surrenders has clearly indicated that the red cadres are now choosing the path of peace, dignity and sustainable progress.

This was the second mass surrender of Naxals witnessed in south Bastar in the last two days.

On Monday, 15 Naxals, nine of them carrying a combined bounty of Rs 48 lakh, surrendered in district headquarters of Sukma in south Bastar.

The two mass surrenders of Naxals come within a week of killing of Maoists’ military commission chief Madvi Hidma in an encounter in a jungle in Andhra Pradesh on November 18.

Hidma, involved in at least 26 major attacks on security forces and civilians in Bastar in the last two decades, was killed along with his wife and four other Maoists in Andhra Pradesh.