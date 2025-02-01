Here's how opposition parties responded to Union Budget 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented the Union Budget 2025-26 in Parliament and announced six new schemes.

Giving relief to the middle class, FM announced that individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually will not have to pay any income tax under the new tax regime.

While NDA leaders hailed the budget as middle class friendly, Opposition leaders slammed it and termed it 'political'.

Here's how opposition parties responded:

Congress

The Congress Saturday said the Union Budget has nothing to address the "illnesses" of stagnant real wages, lack of buoyancy in mass consumption, sluggish rates of private investment and a complicated GST system that the economy is suffering from.

It also took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government over its budget announcements, asking that while Bihar appears to have got a bonanza, why the other pillar of the NDA, Andhra Pradesh, has been so "cruelly ignored".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The economy is suffering from four related crises -- stagnant real wages, lack of buoyancy in mass consumption, sluggish rates of private investment, complex and complicated GST system."

Aam Aadmi Party

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he was disappointed that his suggestion to end loan waiver for billionaires and spend the saved money on the middle class and farmers was not met in the Union budget 2025-26.Kejriwal in a post on X said a large portion of the public exchequer is spent on these waivers.

"I am disappointed this was not done," he said in the post.

DMK

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Saturday dubbed the Union Budget as aimed at getting political mileage in states like poll-bound Bihar and said the income tax exemption does not encourage savings.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said the Budget appeared to be aimed at certain states. The last budget made generous allocations to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh and states including Tamil Nadu were ignored, he alleged.

TMC

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the Union Budget 2025-26 has "nothing" for West Bengal, alleging that the state continues to remain "deprived" under the BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, who was talking to reporters in Delhi after the budget presentation in Parliament, said several announcements were made for Bihar as the assembly elections there are due later this year.

Bahujan Samaj Party

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday said that the BJP government's Budget, like that of the Congress previously, seems to be more about political interests and less about the people and the country.

In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati said, "Due to the tremendous impact of inflation, poverty, and unemployment in the country, along with lack of basic amenities like roads, water, and education, people's lives in India which has a huge population of about 140 crore are quite troubled, which needed to be resolved through the Union Budget."

BRS