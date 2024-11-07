Hemant Soren Slams Opponents, Calls JMM Jharkhand's Great Wall of China

Kanke (Jharkhand): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, during a rally in Kanke on Wednesday, slammed those who opposed his party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), describing his party as the "Great Wall of China."

He said, "And these traitors, in the midst of all this fighting, even put us in jail. The reason behind putting us in jail was that they (BJP) wanted to topple the government and eliminate the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. But what they don't know is that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is like the Great Wall of China for this state. No one can break it down. Anyone who tries will be destroyed."

He further added, "Therefore, please keep in mind that we have worked among you, and it is with this right that I come to seek your blessings. Give us your strength, and we promise to protect Jharkhand from these devils."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan took a swipe at the INDI bloc ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. He accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress of failing to fulfill past promises and introducing new ones without delivering results.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, Chauhan said, "The INDI bloc's guarantees are a bunch of lies because JMM and Congress also gave guarantees last time. They said they would give 5 lakh government jobs, but they didn't. Old promises remain unfulfilled, yet they have come up with new ones. People don't trust them. BJP always fulfills its promises."

On Tuesday, ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, the INDIA bloc released its joint manifesto, pledging seven guarantees, including an LPG cylinder at Rs 450 and 10 lakh jobs. The manifesto, unveiled by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders, also promised benefits such as a 7 kg ration per person, the implementation of the Sarna Religion Code, a Rs 2,500 honorarium for women, and increased reservations for ST, SC, and OBC communities.

The seven guarantees include an LPG cylinder for Rs 450 per family, 7 kg of ration for every person, a policy based on the Khatiyan of 1932, the implementation of the Sarna Religion Code, an honorarium of Rs 2,500 for women, 28 percent reservation for ST, 12 percent for SC, and 27 percent for OBCs, 10 lakh jobs, and health insurance up to Rs 15 lakh.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. A total of 2.6 crore voters are eligible to participate, including 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters, as well as 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 66.84 lakh young voters.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 seats, and the Congress won 16 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 37 seats, JMM won 19 seats, and Congress won just 6 seats.